For a second straight season, Galena Park baseball finished in the top half of their district, coming in third place. Although they made the playoffs, their season came to an end after facing Richmond Foster. This season, talk around the team centered on their 6-feet-4, 215 pound pitcher by the name of Nehomar Ochoa.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind player. We haven’t had many his size, stature and ability at Galena Park in a while, but he stands out,” head coach James Turrubiartes said. “He’s a leader on the team and his teammates look to him to get things started.”

Ochoa is a two-way player capable of running the ball down in gaps, pitching and powerful hitting at any moment.

“I’ll tell you what, if I’m a fan in the stands, I don’t take my eyes off him,” Turrubiartes said.

Ochoa began playing baseball when he was three years old in his birth country Venezuela. Unlike the United States, Venezuela doesn’t have a t-ball classification. Young baseball enthusiasts go straight into coach pitch.

“I’ve always played a year ahead. I’ve been around baseball all my life. Ever since I picked up a ball I fell in love with it,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa came to the United States in 2016 where he was first picked up by the Wolf Pack who asked him to play on their select travel team. After seeing his success, Ochoa has since played with Hustle, Bandidos, Troskey, Driven Elite and Enemy. His first year varsity was challenged by COVID-19, but Ochoa didn’t let that stop him.

“I just kept working out, kept getting better and better. COVID didn’t stop me. Of course, I wanted to play. Everyone wanted to play. But we just didn’t have it our way,” Ochoa said.

This past season Ochoa led his team with a .602 batting average and a .685 on-base percentage. He compiled 11 home runs, 27 stolen bases and 50 RBIs.

This dynamic show of athleticism earned Ochoa a scholarship to the University of Houston.

“I chose the University of Houston because it’s close to home, it’s a good school and it has a good baseball program,” he said.

While at the University of Houston, Ochoa hopes to major in sports management and maybe one day become a sports agent.

Regarding advice for those who want to follow in his footsteps, Ochoa said, “Work hard. There will be days that you don’t feel like doing anything, but you have to give it your all. Be mature, stay disciplined, and focus on what you want until you complete your goal.”

Credit: Jimmie Aggison/The Defender

About Nehomar Ochoa

Class: 2023

IG: @nehomarochoajr

Twitter: @nehomarochoajr

Position: Pitcher

Height & weight: 6-feet-4, 215 pounds

Players he studies: Jaquae Stewart (Sinton High School), Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers)

Status: Committed to the University of Houston

Favorite music: Salsa

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: Mom, family