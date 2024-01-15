The season has presented its challenges for North Forest, finding themselves positioned near the bottom of 4A Region III District 21. Despite the daunting circumstances, the team refuses to surrender and continues to display resilience and determination. In the face of adversity, they persist in their efforts to overcome obstacles and improve their standing.

Leading the fight is senior point guard Clinton Babineauh.

For Babineauh, basketball serves a dual purpose beyond just a game. It functions as a social tool, enabling him to navigate interactions with unfamiliar individuals. Moreover, it plays a crucial role in helping him maintain academic excellence and reflect his commitment to both athletic and scholastic pursuits. A dedicated and hardworking player, Clinton gives his all on the court and takes full responsibility for his actions, embodying a positive and commendable spirit that extends beyond the game.

“Clinton Babineauh is the heart and soul of this team. As he goes, our team goes. He brings a lot of toughness on the defensive and offensive end,” said North Forest varsity basketball head coach Marco Whitfield.

Clinton Babineauh Class: 2024

Twitter: @clinntonB

Position: Point Guard

Height & weight: 5-feet-8, 139 pounds

Players he studies: Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Coach Marco Whitfield

In a rebuilding phase with just four seniors, two transitioning from the previous varsity team and two promoted from last year’s JV, North Forest relies heavily on Babineauh, leading to extended playing time.

“I’m the main ball handler on my team. We don’t have many to help handle the ball on the team. I have a good team. They coming on. Their young. As a senior leading the team I try to uplift the younger players even when they’re not doing well. I just try to keep the confidence going,” said Babineauh.

He examines the playing styles of Hoston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

“They got that motor where they keep going the whole game and they dominate,” said Babineauh.

Before venturing into basketball, he excelled in football as both a quarterback and wide receiver. It wasn’t until the 8th grade at Forest Brook Middle School that he officially joined an organized basketball team, showcasing a natural aptitude for the sport.

Babineauh’s basketball journey continued as he played for Team Creation in his junior year, an experience that instilled in him the importance of teamwork and uplifting teammates. The exposure to various tournaments during their travels served as inspiration for him to enhance his skills and elevate his game.

“Seeing tougher competition pushed me to work my handles and better my shot,” said Babineauh.

Maintaining his physical fitness through an intense football schedule, Babineauh seamlessly transitioned to the demanding basketball season, where he was entrusted with extended playing time. With four years of experience as a letterman, he believes he has adeptly adapted to the challenges.

“My freshman year the game was moving a little too fast for me, but eventually I caught on and earned my spot on the team,” said Babineauh.

Reflecting on the upcoming generation of young basketball players, Babineauh imparts advice focused on giving maximum effort.

“Always play your best. Always go out there and give it your all,” said Babineauh.