If football is a game of inches, North Forest junior running back Keith Willis Jr. takes the yard when he lowers his shoulders on rushing attempts.

Despite not having any scholarship offers yet, Willis has been on a tear this past three weeks, helping the Bulldogs defeat Yates, Kashmere and Wheatley. In North Forest’s most recent 53-28 blowout win against Wheatley, Willis rushed for over 100 yards and five touchdowns.

When North Forest head coach Clifton Terrell was asked about Willis, Terrell stated, “He is a hard worker, he is dedicated and he wants to be recruited. He is in the weight room every day, even on off days.”

The Defender spoke with Willis after the Bulldogs’ victory over Wheatley to discuss his style of play, major influences, leadership and more.

Style of Play

I am a power runner. I’m a stretch runner. I can block and do everything. I play hard, I lead my team by cheering them on. I do it all.

Leadership

My leadership is perfect. When my team is down I bring them up because that is the only way I can go about it. We brought the win home (against Wheatley) and it is up from there.

Moving Forward

Everything starts at practice. If we practice hard we will come out and win.

About Keith Willis

Instagram: @waakemup3

Players He Studies: Saquon Barkley, Barry Sanders and Alvin Kamara

Favorite Food: Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

Shoutouts: “My mom and dad for pushing me when I was down and didn’t want to play anymore. I am doing what I have to do to win.”