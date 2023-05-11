For the second straight year Carde Moore is headed to the state track meet, but this year she won’t be alone. This year North Forest High School is sending two dynamic runners to the state meet in hopes of bringing back some hardware.

“This year we have Carde Moore who qualified in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.14 and Alaysha Rodriguez who qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 15.04,” track coach Clifton Terrell said. “We are really proud of these athletes because it shows that they have worked hard and we have some great runners here at North Forrest.”

Moore began running track with her school in the ninth grade, but it would be her sophomore year, after running with Track Houston, that she began to take it more seriously. Prior to that, she was all about competitive cheer. Her small frame allowed her to excel in the cheer world, but would also pose some challenges on the track.

“Sometimes in races, it’s a challenge because the wind pushes me back because I’m so light. I have to focus on driving the first 10 to 15 meters and getting a good start, but I have top-end speed, so once I get into my race, my top-end speed kicks in and gives me a lead,” said Moore.

Through the years Moore has continuously worked to become faster. Freshman year she ran 12.95 then in her sophomore year she ran 12.10 in the regionals. By training with Sprint Nation and track Houston Moore has been able to build both speed and endurance.

“My sophomore year was very challenging. I really had to push myself against other teams and my own teammate (Patris Mathis) that was really fast,” Moore said.

This year Rodriguez will be there to help push Moore as they both compete on behalf of North Forrest in hopes of bringing back medals. Rodriguez has raw talent and has just begun to scratch the surface of what she can do athletically.

“I grew up racing with my brothers and cousins just for fun, however, I began taking track seriously in the ninth grade. I’m competitive.

Prior to hurdles, Rodriquez was only a sprinter. It wouldn’t be until her sophomore season that she began running hurdles in September 2022 and then compete indoor with the 60-meter hurdles in December 2022.

“I had a friend, who ran hurdles and I saw her jumping so I wanted to try. I didn’t think I was going to go this far with it,” Rodriguez said. “Qualifying for state felt unbelievable. My first year running UIL and I made it to state. What really surprised me was my time because I had been working hard to drop that time.”

When asked how does it feel to represent North Forrest at the state level both ladies responded accordingly.

“It means I have to execute because I can’t let them down,” Rodriguez said.

“It feels good because last year it was just me. Now we have two who are representing the school. Our school doesn’t get a lot of recognition so it feels good knowing there may be colleges there that might see us displaying our talent,” Moore said.

About Carde Moore

Class: 2024

IG: @cardedaabraat_

Races: 100-meter, 200-meter, 4×100-meter relay

Height & weight: 4-feet-11, 93 pounds

Runner she studies: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Future

Favorite subjects: English, science

Shout-outs: Mom

About Alaysha Rodriguez

Class: 2025

IG: @iamalaysha__

Twitter: @iamalaysha__

Races: 100-meter, 200-meter, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4×100-meter relay

Height & weight: 5-feet-5, 130 pounds

Runners she studies: Laila Payne (Carnegie Vanguard), Lillian Harden (Bridgeland HS)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, Alkaline

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Coach Nathan Walker