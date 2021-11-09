Galena Park North Shore high school senior 4-star defensive tackle Kristopher Ryan-Ross, a University of Texas commit, has made a name for himself with the North Shore Mustangs program over the years as a backup and now returning starter.

When North Shore coach Jon Kay was asked what Ross has added to the defensive line, coach Kay stated.

“He’s got so much experience and he plays explosive.”

“He is still playing himself back into shape because he has been banged up a little bit, but overall he just has a lot of experience, is really explosive and great with his hands.” Coach Kay added.

The Defender spoke with Ryan-Ross after North Shore’s regular season victory against Atascocita to discuss his style of play, the Atascocita win, his keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“Dominant, forceful, good in the run game. I could work better at my pass game but we will get there.”

Atascocita “W”

“It was a good team win. All my brothers came together. We had backups step up like my boy Kent Battle. We all played our role in the game.”

Quick Hands

“I just get my hands on him before he gets his hands on me.”

Keys to Success

“Listen to my coaches.”

Playoff Run

“We just need to keep listening to our coaches and what they are telling us to do. If we follow our game plans and come out to practice dominating and executing every day, treating every game like a playoff game.”

About Kristopher Ryan-Ross

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 250 lbs.

Instagram: @kristopheross

Players He Studies: Nick Bosa

Favorite Food: Seafood

Shoutouts: “My Mom and my girlfriend.”