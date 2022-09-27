North Shore sophomore quarterback Kaleb Bailey is playing well beyond his years after leading the school to a state title his freshman year in arguably one of the toughest divisions in the nation. And this season Bailey has not missed a beat, running a Mustang offense that is averaging nearly 52 points a game in their first four victories.

At 6-feet-1 and just under 200 pounds, Bailey is built like a running back when he tucks the ball and uses his legs for a big play. Bailey has also proven himself more than capable of making the necessary read throws in the pocket and on the move.

But when you talk to Bailey you will quickly realize that the reason the moment never seems too big for the underclassman is that he already has the mindset of an NFL player before receiving his driver’s permit.

North Shore head coach Jon Kay explained what makes Bailey so special.

“He has the physical tools when he comes out here and runs the offense the way he does…I think his understanding of how to prepare, how to make kids around him better, and how to lead. Those intangibles are rare in a 15- or 16-year-old kid. And those are the things I am most proud of watching him out here.”

North Shore head coach Jon Kay comments on Bailey.

The Defender spoke with Bailey about his style of play, early success, advice to others and more.

Style of play

“I am a dual threat quarterback.”

Early success

“I have just been playing football all my life. And it really isn’t anything new to me playing the game I love.”

As a freshman, Bailey got an early start midway through the season and landed a dime TD to WR David Amador against Atascocita high school.

Keys to success

“Working on my craft, grinding, collecting data and watching film.”

Big moments

“There isn’t any pressure at all. I am really built for this. I been working so I might as well go out there and do it.”

Advice to others

“Just grind, work on your craft and watch film. Your opportunity is going to come.”

About Kaleb Bailey

Twitter: @unexpectedkb9

Players he studies: Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel

Current offers: Auburn, LSU, Purdue, TCU, UTSA and Grambling

Hobbies: “Eat, sleep, football and school.”

Favorite artist: NBA Youngboy

Shout-outs: “My parents, coaches, my brothers. I thank ya’ll for pushing me.”

Awards: Offensive MVP of 2021 State Title Game, Pre-Season All-State Selection