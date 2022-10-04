With star North Shore quarterback phenom Kaleb Bailey going down, the one thing that remained consistent in a 38-3 victory over cross-town rival C.E. King was the Mustangs running game. And a big reason why, no pun intended, is North Shore senior running back Rashaad Johnson.

At 5-9 200lbs, Johnson is a load running the ball north and south with reckless abandonment. In the win over C.E. King Johnson ran in a 24-yard run to start the game and is clutch for big moment collisions on the goal line.

When teammate senior defensive back Jayven Anderson was asked about the type of player Johnson is, Anderson simply stated “He’s a Beast.”

The Defender spoke with Johnson to discuss his approach to the game, keys to success, advice to others and more.

Running Approach

“Fast and physical. I get downhill and I don’t go side to side….I am hard to tackle so you better come with it.”

One-on-One Matchups

“I just run hard with my knees up high. Shoutout to my running back coach that teaches me drills and techniques that help me in the game.”

Westfield “W”

“We have been locked in the whole week practicing and watching film. We weren’t on Instagram like that or social media. We were just working to get an outcome.”

Moving Forward

“Stay locked in. Like Coach Kay says, ‘Relax, Focus and Ball’, that is all we can do. Train and trust your training.”

Advice to Others

“Keep working because your coaches are going to see that. They can’t hate on your work ethic.”

About Rashaad Johnson

Twitter: @ RashaadJohnson34

Players He Studies: Bo Jackson

Hobbies: Playing Madden video game

Shoutouts: “My O-Line. They have been doing so much for me this summer working together as one and there is a lot of chemistry going on. They are fast and physical and don’t play no games.”