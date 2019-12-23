North Shore vs. Duncanville & Shadow Creek vs. Denton Ryan Game Highlights

H-Town takes home Class 6A / 5A state titles in Arlington, TX. Galena Park North Shore defeated Duncanville by a score of 31-17 to win back-to-back Class 6A Division 1 state football titles. Notable performers included North Shore junior quarterback, Dematrius Davis, a Virginia Tech commit, who rushed and threw for a touchdown. Pearland Shadow Creek defeated Denton Ryan by a score of 28-22 to win their first Class 5A Division 1 state title in only their third year of existence as a football program. Notable performers included Shadow Creek junior linebacker, Jeremiah Harris, a Kansas State commit, who finished the game with 5.5 tackles, one for a loss and 2 sacks.