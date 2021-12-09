North Shore junior wide receiver David Amador has consistently taken his game to the next level at North Shore. As a freshman I can remember seeing Amador’s impressive route-running on full display when he made a catch and ran down the sideline for a touchdown in the State Championship game vs. Duncanville. This season Amador has continued the marathon of making big plays for the Mustangs in the biggest moments of the playoffs.

Amador streaks up the middle of the field for a TD catch against 6A contender Atascocita HS.

In a closer than expected back and forth third round playoff win over Katy Tompkins, Amador broke loose for a touchdown that helped North Shore start the game off on a 20-0 run. North Shore is still in the hunt for a state title after beating Atascocita and advancing to the State semifinals to play Lake Travis. And did I neglect to mention the North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey is just a freshman to add to the drama. So, expect the chemistry between Bailey and go-to-guy Amador to get even better game-by-game.

Amador scored a TD in the Mustangs 26-20 playoff win over Katy Tompkins.

When North Shore head football coach Jon Kay was asked what Amador has added to the program over the years, Kay stated, “He prepares daily, has a perfect football IQ, he keeps his head down and he just continues to grind.”

“We are so proud watching him and we have tried to be as creative as we can finding ways to get him the ball.”

The Defender spoke with Amador during the playoffs to discuss his style of play, playmaking abilities, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“I’m more of a team player. I come and do the things that need to be done, I play hard and I play physical.”

Scoring Abilities

“I make plays efficiently and I just see the ball, look the ball in and when it comes in my hands I try to do my best to score.”

TD vs. Atascocita

“In my mind I knew it was coming to me so I had to take my time on that. I let my inside receiver do his thing and go forward, I waited patiently snapped it across, looked the ball in, I caught it and scored.”

Leadership

“I know what needs to be done, how it needs to be done and how everything has to go. So, I just try to be a good team player.”

Past Playoff Wins

“The keys to success were just get the ball, run hard and try to make, and just keep move on forward to the next.”

Moving Forward

“Just coming into practice working hard and keep playing hard.”

About David Amador

Twitter: @IIAmador8

Current Offers: University of Texas (San Antonio)

Players He Studies: Devante Adams, Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr.

Favorite Musician: Rod Wave

Shoutouts: “my family, God, and the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play on this team.”