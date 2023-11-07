The 2023 football season hasn’t been kind to the Northside Panthers. The Panthers played in 5A-1 Region III District 9 and found themselves on the losing end of games more often than they would have liked, finishing the season with a record of 1-9. While most teams would have quit, the Panthers banded together as a team and closed the season out as a team. One of the vocal leaders encouraging the team to keep going was Jkhori Smart, a talented wide receiver who has displayed his skill on the gridiron.

“Many people at Northside High School doubted if the football team would win any games, but it was just us believing in each other and coming together we were able to get a win against Sharpstown High School,” said Smart.

“Jkhori is the heart and soul of the team. He’s an outstanding student and leader on campus and on our team,” said Panthers head coach Mike Porter.

Smart began playing football when he was in the seventh grade at Marshall Middle School.

“I saw a photo of my big brother Dejuan Crane, playing when I was younger and I wanted to give it a try,” said Smart.

Smart stayed at Marshall Middle School for the duration of his middle school years, then attended Northside High School. During his freshman year, the spirited Smart had the opportunity to play varsity football as an underclassman.

“I was straight at varsity. We didn’t have many people, and it was rough, but I made my way through it and tried my best every game,” said Smart.

When Smart isn’t playing football, you may find him on the track, conditioning and working on his speed.

“During the offseason, I worked on improving my speed and agility,” said Smart.

Smart is also a track star who runs the 200-meters, 4×100-meters and 4×200-meters. With a 200-meter time of 24.36, Smart hopes to look at moves from various receivers to see how they use their speed coming off the line of scrimmage.

“I like to watch Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb,” said Smart. “I like how CeeDee Lamb is shifty when he gets the ball and how he handles the pressing defender while getting the ball.”

Smart has dreams of playing football on the collegiate level while studying psychology and sociology.

“I’ve always been interested in the human brain, and I’d like to learn more about it,” said Smart.

As the Panthers’ season comes to an end, many on the team will be faced with two choices: get better or stand still. Smart offers a word of encouragement to his team.

Push through the pain. It is going to be painful, and it’s going to be hard, but you just have to keep going. Pain is temporary. Pain is always temporary,” said Smart.

About Jkhori Smart

Class: 2025

IG: @d1_khori

Twitter: @jkhorismart

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 5-feet-9, 155 pounds

Players he studies: Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

Status: uncommitted

Favorite artist: Rod Wave

Favorite subject: History

Shout-outs: Northside Football