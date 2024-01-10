The Booker T. Washington Eagles have asserted dominance in 4A Region III District 21, securing an impeccable district record. This sets the stage for their journey, as they aim to replicate last season’s historic run when they reached the Class 5A State Final, only to face defeat against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

To achieve similar success this year, the Eagles will heavily depend not only on their formidable center, Chris McDermott, but also on the versatile Odis Carter. Formerly a shooting guard and now the point guard, Carter, standing at 5 feet 11 inches, significantly impacts the team. Known for his reliable three-point shooting from the corner, exceptional dribbling skills, tenacious defense, and overall toughness, Carter is poised to play a crucial role in the Eagles’ pursuit of glory.

“I work hard and I feel everyone doesn’t have that dog mentality in them, but I do. Every day, every game. I’m going to go get it,” said Carter.

Carter studies the playing styles of Marcus Sasser from the Detroit Pistons and Kendric Davis from the Santa Cruz Warriors. Watching their games serves as a reflection of his own, considering they all play the same position.

“They remind me of myself. They can score and get their team involved,” said Carter.

Carter initially participated in football with the Bear Station Dragons in Crosby, Texas, before transitioning to basketball. Inspired by his elder brother, who didn’t allow him to join the same team, Carter’s determination to play basketball led him to seek out a court and work on his skills independently. During his time at Wunderlich Intermediate School, he juggled football and basketball. Nevertheless, by the 8th grade, he discontinued his football involvement and dedicated himself solely to basketball.

“My first AAU team was the Legends. Then, the football team I played for also had a basketball team, so I played with the Dragons. And after the Dragons I played with Drive Nation,” said Carter.

Odis Carter Jr Class: 2024

IG: @Jdayoungin_

Twitter: @OdisCarterJr5

Position: Point Guard

Height & weight: 5-feet-11, 159 pounds

Players he studies: Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons), Kendric Davis (Santa Cruz Warriors)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Engineering

Shout-outs: God, Mom, Dad, Family, Coach Grayson

After playing with Drive Nation, he played with Team Temple, then Cooz Elite.

“Both programs were really good, Cooz Elite was just a better situation for me because it was closer to where I stayed, whereas Team Temple was further away,” said Carter.

In the previous season, Carter was primarily depended on for scoring, but this year, his role will demand a greater emphasis on facilitation.

“Last year I was playing the two guard, so I was doing a lot of scoring. This year my role has changed so over the summer I worked on getting my teammates more involved, assisting, and making the right play,” said Carter.

During his freshman and sophomore years, he attended CE King High School before transferring to Booker T Washington High School in his junior season. One of the challenges he faced last season was transitioning from a team where he was the main scorer to one with multiple scoring contributors.

Carter felt he deserved more playing time and a different role in the starting rotation.

“Freshman year, they moved me up to varsity for playoffs. Sophomore year I started the first four games, then I was moved to a sixth-man role,” said Carter.

Accustomed to programs that typically exit the early playoff rounds, Carter encountered a novel scenario at Booker T. Washington, where they embarked on a historic playoff journey reaching the final game his junior season.

“Last season taught me a lot, coming from CE King where we struggled getting out of the first round of playoffs to the next season going right to state, it was a big jump,” said Carter. “We practiced hard every day last year. We didn’t miss any practices. We were in the gym before and after practice. School started at 8:30 a.m. but we would be in the gym working every day at 6:00 a.m.”

Carter has yet to commit to a program but is actively seeking a place to highlight his talent. His criteria include finding a welcoming environment that values him, provides opportunities to play, and features a coach who can guide him in his athletic and personal development. Additionally, he aspires to pursue a major in engineering, a field that captured his interest while in the engineering program at Booker T. Washington High School.

Carter offers advice to aspiring young basketball players aiming to reach his level. He emphasizes the importance of continuous effort and dedication, urging them to work hard even when nobody is watching persistently.

“Eventually, your number is going to get called. You keep putting in the work, and when your number called, show them why they should have picked you,” said Carter.