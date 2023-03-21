With the help of 14 seniors last season, Milby High School’s baseball program made a historic run deep into the playoffs. This season, with the leadership of now senior, Omar Montemayor, they hope to do it again.

“It felt like a dream, playing with your brothers,” Montemayor said. “Last season I hit DH (designated hitter) and played behind Jonathan Gonzalez who is now at Wharton County Community College. We made history for our school, our district and our families. We plan on doing it again this year.”

Montemayor has started the 2023 season off strong. He currently has a .500 batting average and leads the team in both on base percentage and runs batted in.

“He’s one of those guys that his stature doesn’t really show what he’s capable of, but he has been one of our backbones on the team,” Coach Carlos Morales said. “He’s in the gym and in the cages all day putting in the work.”

Standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 155 pounds, Montemayor played several positions before finding his spot on the diamond.

“I wasn’t really that big and I didn’t have that kind of strength, so second base was really the best fit for me as a player. I worked hard day in and day out so I could become the player I wanted to be,” Montemayor said.

Montemayor comes from a baseball family and has been putting in work since he was three years old.

“I started playing T-ball when I was three. Then I played travel ball for the Infernos when I was seven. After aging out, I played for Joey Martinez with the Wolverines, then moved on to play for the Houston Athletics with Ricky Watkins,” Montemayor said.

A four-year varsity participant, Montemayor credits playing travel ball for preparing him to play at higher levels.

“Travel ball is really competitive, you meet a lot of players and it motivates you to work on your game,” Montemayor said.

Although Montemayor was a late commit, his skillset caught the eyes of Angelina Junior College in Lufkin, Texas.

“I didn’t really have that many looks, but in the fall I busted my butt and I got what I wanted. I went to the camp in the fall and the coach offered me a spot on the team at the camp,” said Montemayor said.

Montemayor plans on studying business while in school.

About Omar Montemayor

Class: 2023

IG: @omarleocadio1

Twitter: @12OLM

Position: Second base

Height & weight: 5-feet-7, 155 pounds

Players he studies: Jace LaViolette (Texas A&M), Elijah Nunez (TCU), Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

Status: Committed to Angelina Junior College

Favorite artist: Travis Scott

Favorite subject: Earth and Space

Shout-outs: Family, mom, dad, coaches