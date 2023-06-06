OTR Exposure camps have become a prominent name in the Houston basketball camp scene. Formally known as Shoot 2 Score Hoops, the summer-long camps first began in 2008 with a group of 12 kids. Today, they have expanded to over 40 kids per week.

Under the leadership of Marcus Sloan, a former standout basketball player, OTR Exposure camps have emerged as a premier destination for young athletes looking to improve their skills and showcase their talent.

“My middle school coach, Dion Samuel, gave me the confidence that I could be a good player,” said Sloan. “Now I try to help kids use basketball as a vehicle to help them navigate through the next chapter in their lives. Through basketball I want kids to learn the importance of teamwork, self-discipline and leadership then use those tools when they go back to school,” said Sloan.

OTR Exposure welcomes both girls and boys of all levels, from developmental-aged players to those with extensive experience.

“Every summer parents reach out to me as early as January and February about our summer camps,” said Sloan.

Among the camp’s success stories are Jacolb Cole and Ruben Doria, both from the class of 2023. Jacolb, a Bellaire High School student, recently signed with the University of Oklahoma to pursue his basketball career, while Ruben, a Manvel High School student, signed with Kansas Christian College.

These achievements are a testament to the impact OTR Exposure camps have had on these young athletes’ journeys.

“We’ve had Jacolb, we’ve had Ruben and we’ve also had Tyler Smith. Tyler was class of 2023 at Ft. Bend Bush and went to Overtime Elite, and now he’s a professional. He’ll probably be drafted in next year’s NBA draft. Just having the opportunity to impact kids like that has really made our brand what it is today,” said Sloan.

The Houston camps will be led by Dante Stiggers, a graduate of Alief Hastings High School and former University of Southern Mississippi player, who enjoyed a twelve-year professional career in Europe. The cost is $180 per week and runs Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. from June 5 to August 3, at Cullen Middle School.

In addition to the summer camps, Sloan also organizes the annual Lee Sloan Invitational.

“That’s an AAU tournament at the end of June, and it honors my father, Lee Sloan, who passed away from brain cancer. He loved basketball too, so I organized the event to keep his name alive. It has grown every year. This year, we’ll probably have 200 teams,” said Sloan.

With its exceptional coaching staff, comprehensive training programs and dedication to fostering young talent, OTR Exposure camps continue to make a profound impact in the basketball world. As the camp attracts more aspiring athletes each year, its reputation as a premier basketball training ground only continues to grow.