One might argue the hardest thing to deal with for a track & field athlete isn’t performing in their actual event, but successfully dealing with their mental state while at the event. Once the athlete has cleared their head, they are ready to perform to the best of their ability. Paris Kimble took this mindset to the UIL 6A state track meet, threw 45 feet, 6.75 inches and walked away with a gold medal in shot put.

“Sometimes when I would go through my throwing slots, I would get a little discouraged and I would have to remind myself I’ve had a few rough practices but, it’s about when I throw it. I have to go out there with a clear mind and not think about those bad practices,” said Kimble.

Kimble began her track & field journey, high jumping, but soon made the switch to shot put her freshman year while at Atascocita High School.

“I started off freshman year, made the varsity track program and I was super nervous. Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t have a lot of upperclassmen throwers to look up to,” Kimble said.

Her sophomore year involved a combination of softball, basketball and track, but after seeing how these sports took a toll on her body, Kimble narrowed her sporting choices.

“I had to make a decision. I believed I had a bigger future in track, so it was time to focus on one thing, and dedicate all my work to it. I felt like if I devoted everything to track, I would get a better outcome,” Kimble said.

This year, Kimble made it to regionals and went against the likes of bigtime competitors Amelia Flynt and Chrystal Herpin.

“I was the only sophomore in that entire competition and I remember feeling so overwhelmed by the amount of upperclassmen. But then I thought to myself, ‘They won’t be here next year,’ next year I was going to be the villain,” Kimble said.

Her junior year, she began lifting weights and dedicating herself to track full-time. The result: Kimble made it to state for the first time. During that year, Kimble made another pivotal decision, switching her shot put technique from glide to spin. The switch allowed her to throw a personal best of 42-feet.

“I placed eighth in state my junior year and I found myself comparing myself to other people. I wasn’t satisfied with what I was throwing, but that’s when I realized track is an individual sport. To do well, you must focus on yourself. Your main competitor is yourself.”

Kimble’s senior year served as her comeback campaign that saw her achieving a new personal best, throwing the shot put 45–6.75.

“I took it personally. My goal was to prove that I could compete with the big dogs,” Kimble said. “For me to start my senior season with a high 42 but end with 45, I was able to see my hard work pay off.”

Next season, Kimble will enroll at the University of Houston where she will further her track career. While in college she plans to major in exercise science with hopes of one day opening her own gym.

“I’m really satisfied with today’s outcome. Satisfied is an understatement,” Kimble said.

Paris Kimble

Class: 2023

Twitter: @pariskimble_

IG: @pariskimble_

Event: Shot Put

Height and weight: 5-feet-6, 223 pounds

Athletes she studies: Ryan Crouser (Pro), Leah Acosta (Midland Lee), Keonna Otis (Killeen Harker Heights)

Status: Committed to the University of Houston

Favorite artist: J. Cole

Favorite subject: Forensic Science

Hobbies: Making new friends, going on long walks

Shout outs: Teammates, friends, family and God