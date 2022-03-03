FINAL SCORE:

Dickinson 47 Shadow Creek 53

Shadow Creek high school advanced to the Regional finals after defeating Dickinson high school by a score of 53-47 at Delmar Fieldhouse 03.01.2022. Shadow Creek shooting guard Shawn Jones, a Texas State commit, and point guard teammate Cameron Amboree lead all scorers for Shadow Creek. Dickinson center Patrick Williams Jr., a Texas A&M commit, was the leading scorer for Dickinson. Dickinson starting point guard Seth Jones played limited minutes due to a hand injury. Shadow Creek will face Jacolb Cole and the Bellaire Cardinal Friday, March 4th at The Berry Center 6pm.