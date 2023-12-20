Quinton Sanders is a 6-foot-2, three-level scorer who can defend and likes to get his teammates involved. A true leader on the court, he’s loud and has great energy for any high-level basketball program. In the classroom, he understands that “student” comes before “athlete.” To that point, Sanders maintains a 3.8 GPA and has a great head on his shoulders.

So, with all that he brings to the table, Sanders is a pivotal piece for Wheatley’s basketball program.

He studies the playing styles of a college baller who has yet to become a household name and a perennial NBA all-star who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and is considered to be one of the all-time greats.

“I watch a lot of Elliot Cadeau. He is about my height. He’s very poised, athletic, and can shoot the ball always under control. On the professional level, I study Chris Paul. I like how he comes off screens, finds the open mid-range, and assists. He’s just a three-level scorer,” said Sanders.

Basketball has been a longstanding tradition in Sanders’ family, and he has been actively involved in the sport for as long as he can recall. Both his sister and brother were basketball players at Booker T. Washington, with his sister graduating in 2006 and his brother in 2007. However, Sanders took a different path.

Quinton Sanders Class: 2025

IG: @qturntt

Twitter: @D1Quinton11

Position: Point Guard

Height & weight: 6-feet-2, 157 pounds

Players he studies: Elliot Cadeau (UNC), Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Lil Durk

Shout-outs: Chris Hynes, Coach Burrell, Team Temple, Coach Matt, Coach Rogers

His decision to join Wheatley was influenced by his elementary coach, Coach Burrell, who not only imparted basketball skills but instilled in him a love for the game.

“I’ve been under Coach Burrell since I was in the third grade, so when he moved to Wheatley, it was a no-brainer,” said Sanders. “In the third grade, I was a little scrawny kid wanting to play basketball and Coach Burrell said, ‘Hey, you should come play basketball.’ We were working out at the Fonde Recreation Center in the gym and at home in my backyard. We were always working out and that grew into a long-term relationship.”

In his younger years, he was part of the Fifth Ward Saints football team until a fractured wrist temporarily halted his participation. Following that setback, basketball became his sole focus. Unlike those who view basketball merely as a sport, Sanders perceives it as something more profound.

“Basketball is like therapy,” said Sanders. “Every day at practice, when I pick up a ball, all of my thoughts zone out and I’m locked in. Basketball is a way to get stuff off your mind. When I go through things, basketball gets it all out for me.”

Sanders plays summer basketball with Team Temple 16U. Traveling and playing against tougher competition has shown him he has to continue to work on his craft.

“It showed me that I have a lot to live up to because the 2025 class is stacked all around the world and while I’m playing 16U I’m getting a chance to play against those guys early. Those are the guys I’ll be competing with for a spot to play on the next level, so I’m up for the challenge every time I step on the court,” said Sanders.

When thinking of the next generation of hoopers, Sanders encourages them to keep striving to get better.

“Keep hooping, keep working, stay locked in on the gym. I know you want to play the video game, but some things you have to sacrifice in order to really get what you want. Lock in on your craft.”