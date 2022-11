Katy Tompkins high school shocks the World earning a spot in the Class 6A Region II state title game after sweeping Cinco Ranch high school in a 3-0 sweep.

Cinco Ranch sophomore Gabi Martinez played beyond her years in spite of the defeat.

Tompkins seniors Cindy Tchouangwa (#12) & Tendai Titley (#15) were unstoppable on the court earning them Player of the Game honors.

Now go win State!