C.E. King high school defeated Fort Bend Hightower high school in a 38-21 Black Friday game where Hightower struck first blood with an early 14-0 lead that could have been 21-0 if not for a flag on the play.

C.E. King safeties Tegan Bocard and William Hicks created turnovers with interceptions. King running back Keith “The Bulldozer” Willis Jr. finished the game with 185 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

Hightower cornerback Chisom Onwuzrigbo got a pick 6, and junior running back Jeremy Payne finished with two touchdown runs.

