As a son of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel, Ridge Point senior quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. has the pedigree to make something of himself in the game of football.

At 6’4”200lbs., Emanuel Jr. is a big, stocky kid that can take a hit while making throws and on the run. As a returning starter this season, Bert has led Ridge Point to a 7-1 record so far, only losing to C.E. King High School by less than a field goal. Since the loss, Ridge Point has won five games in a row.

The Defender spoke with Bert Emanuel Jr. to discuss his playing style, winning streak, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“I am a more of a dual threat type of quarterback.”

Winning Streak

“It is definitely because of our defense controlling the defense and taking care of the ball.”

Keys to Success (Personally)

“Keeping my composure, being a good leader and making sure that everybody is under control. I basically try to be a problem solver when something goes wrong on the field I try to figure things out.”

Returning Starter Experience

“I feel like I have more of an understanding of the playbook. I know where everything is and can anticipate where my receivers are going to be.”

Advice to Others

“Make sure you know all your plays and make sure you have a good relationship with all your coaches.”

About Bert Emanuel Jr.

Commitment: Undecided

Current Offers: Army, Lamar and Texas Southern University

Instagram: @bj.emanuel3

Players He Studies: Cam Newton and Russell Wilson

Favorite Food: Cajun Wings from Wing Stop

Awards: Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, First-Team All-District as a junior

Shoutouts: “Coach Goodwin, all of my receivers.”