Katy’s Seven Lakes High School junior guard A.J. Bates is a 3-star playmaker who is more than capable of creating offense for himself and others off the dribble.

At 6 feet 2, Bates has the height to make plays over smaller guards and can maneuver around the big guys using a quick move to the rim.

Seven Lakes currently leads their Class 6A Region III District 19 group with a perfect 5-0 district record and a 20-4 overall record.

The Defender spoke with Bates post-game after a victory to discuss his style of play, keys to victory, leadership and more.

A.J. Bates. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

“I don’t let people speed me up or slow me down. I like to play at my own speed. I am also more of a facilitator.”

Keys to Victory

“I use my presence as a key factor for us. When I am able to attack, find my teammates for open threes, set screens to give my teammates open shots, and on defense set the pace and get the win.”

Skills to Improve This Season

“Shooting off the dribble and just shooting in general. And be more athletic.”

Leadership

“As a unit, we are all leaders. We all take ideas from each other and bounce ideas off each other. So, we are basically a team that leads and it is not just one set person.”

College Preferences

“I’m looking for a school that is going to give me a chance to play, and for me one key factor is education.

A.J. Bates making a lay-up. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About A.J. Bates

Twitter: @Ajbates_24

AAU team: Houston Hoops

Current offers: Lamar, Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech

Player he studies: Chris Paul

Favorite artists: Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, NBA Youngboy, Drake and Kanye West

Intended college major: Business

Shout-outs: “My mom, my dad and Coach Heston.”