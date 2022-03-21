Shadow Creek High School graduating senior point guard Cameron Amboree, an Oral Roberts commit, is a 6-foot-3-inch guard who can make difficult plays look easy when attacking the basket and applies pressure on defense intercepting passes.

Before being eliminated from contention by Atascocita in the Regional Finals, Amboree helped lead the Sharks on a playoff run defeating powerhouses like Bellaire and Dickinson High School. In the Regional Semifinal game against Dickinson, Amboree took over the fourth quarter in a back and forth game. He lead all scorers in the game with 19 points, 13 of them coming in the final quarter.

Amboree has steadily improved his shot from long distance and once his percentages go up he is expected become an even more dominant threat on the next level.

Shadow Creek head coach David President thinks highly of Amboree.

“He fights hard every day. He competes and does everything you can ask for as a coach,” President said. “I love that dude.”

The Defender spoke with Amboree about his style of play, attacking the basket, fourth-quarter mentality and recent playoff run.

Style of play

“I would describe my style of play as unpredictable. I want to shoot the ball but I also want to get to the hole and get my teammates involved. So, you never really know what I’m going to do.”

Attacking the basket

“My main thing is just trying to get the bucket if they foul me or not. I just get the bucket regardless if they hit me on my head, arm or my body.”

Fourth-quarter mentality

“We just try to listen to coach President. We make sure we defend, rebound and execute on offense. Some balls may not fall the way we want them to but we still have to fight and keep rolling.”

Recent playoff run

“We were basically doing what we have been doing which is rebounding, defending and hitting shots. Because the main thing is scoring more points than our opponents.”

About Cameron Amboree

Twitter: @CamromAmboree

IG: @cameronamboree30

Players he studies: Steph Curry and Trey Young

Favorite musician: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Biology

Other offers: Ohio, Cal State Fullerton, Georgia Southern and McNeese State

Awards: District 23-6A MVP, District 23-6A First Team All-District

Shout-outs: “Mom, Dad, coach President, Shawn Jones, and my team for getting us this far.”