Spring high school senior quarterback Bishop Davenport, a Utah State verbal commit, may be one of the most talented pure passing quarterbacks in his class this year. With a strong lineup of Lions wide receivers, Davenport is a magician in and out the pocket spreading the rock around to teammates and moving his offense down the field. Davenport’s baseball arm and accurate throws make him a threat to defenses particularly in the short and mid-range passing gaps.

In 2020, Davenport was named the Texas District 14-6A MVP as a junior after leading Spring to an undefeated season where Bishop threw 36 touchdowns and ran seven touchdowns while only giving up three interceptions. Davenport is a captain on his team and maintains a 3.0 GPA in the classroom.

This season, even though Spring took its only loss to #7 Texas-ranked Westfield high school in the middle of the season, Spring has bounced back winning four straight games and averaging nearly 48 points a game. Today, Davenport has Spring back scratching for a top 10 spot in the state, currently ranked at #12.

The Defender spoke with Davenport during his senior campaign to discuss his style of play, major influences, the lessons learned during the Westfield game, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“I would describe my style as dual-threat. I can throw whenever I can and run whenever I can.”

Unique Quality

“Just my effort and my ability to stay in the game even when we go down.”

Utah State Commitment

“The coaching, the offensive staff and how they run their staff just fits me.”

Keys to Success

“Working hard and just believing in God while staying focused.”

Lessons from Westfield Game

“Just stay humble, fight through the whole game and just be hungry.”

Playoff Push

“I’m just telling them to just stay focused and stay humble.”

About Bishop Davenport

Height: 6-1 feet

40-Time: 4.6 seconds

Twitter: @bishoptheQB

IG: @bcinco

Players He Studies: Patrick Mahommes, Tom Brady, Russel Wilson and Aaron Rodgers

Favorite Artist: NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby, Gunna, No Cap, Rollo

Hobbies: Outdoorsmanship with his family.

World Problem Would Solve: Poverty

Notable Awards: 2020 District 14-6A MVP

Shoutouts: “I want to shoutout my mom, dad, parents, family, God and everybody that helps me do what I do.”