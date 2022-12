The Duncanville Panthers defeated the North Shore Mustangs by a score of 28-21. Mustangs wideout and backup quarterback David Amador finished the game with 2 TD runs and 1 TD pass to fellow sophomore wideout Cameron Smith.

Senior defensive back Jacoby Davis made a huge pass breakup in the EndZone and defensive end / outside linebacker Elijah Fields was an impact player behind the line of scrimmage non-stop.