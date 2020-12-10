State Playoffs: High school football teams to watch

About a year ago, Houston had four teams (Fort Bend Marshall, Galena Park North Shore, Alvin Shadow Creek and Spring Westfield) primed for state contention in the semi-final round of the UIL (University Interscholastic League) playoffs. Now, due to COVID-19, the postseason is just setting shape and here are some new and familiar teams to look out for this postseason.

Galena Park – North Shore

Nationally ranked Galena Park North Shore appears to once again be the area favorite after cruising through an undefeated regular season averaging nearly 51 points a game while giving up only two scores a game this season. Senior quarterback Dematrius Davis looks to make his claim in the history books as arguably the greatest high quarterback ever if he 3-peats in arguably one of the strongest classes of high school football in the nation.

Katy Tompkins

If I had to have one pick’em team to win it all it would have to be Katy Tompkins. And the number one reason for that is their quarterback Jalen Milroe. Despite not having all the talent in the world around him like at a North Shore or Duncanville, Milroe does like Tom Brady and makes players you have probably never heard of shine. I would not be surprised if Katy Tompkins and North Shore ends up being the game of the tournament wherein at least one or two players on the Tompkins offense will get a scholarship if Milroe runs the table.

Cypress – Bridgeland

The fight and determination Bridgeland displays in the second half of games is unmatched. Similar to what you will see in a boxing match, it is intriguing how Bridgeland reads teams out in the first half, then explodes like a rocket ship in the second half. After beating the likes of state contenders Shadow Creek and Cy Fair in fourth quarter victories, watch out for this team to turn some heads. The Bridge may be playing with fire in the playoffs if they find themselves in a matchup where they give up lead early they can’t make up late.

Fort Bend – Marshall

Just like replacing the talents of a CP3, Westbrook or Harden is difficult in the pros, a high school roster is even more difficult to run back. However, with a perfect 9-0 regular season, it seems Coach James Williams’ formula for success remains more than capable of keeping the program moving in the right direction. My only concern in the playoffs for this roster is that they have yet to be battle tested during the regular season as in seasons past. Their short-lived rivalry with Manvel, who played significantly better opponents this season, gave them a tune up game for the playoffs before. Not the case this COVID-19 season.

Spring

Despite only winning seven games this year, it was not how many wins they had that mattered. Instead, it is who and how the Lions conquered their competition. Spring’s most notable victory over last year’s runner up Westfield in a 27-23 put competitors on notice in mid-October, and have since shown no signs of letting up.

Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Friday, December 11, 2020

Fort Bend Travis HS vs. Katy Tompkins HS at Legacy Stadium 6pm

Jersey Village HS vs. Bellaire HS at Delmar 7pm

The Woodlands HS vs. Spring HS at Planet Ford Stadium 7pm

Clear Creek HS vs. Shadow Creek HS at Alvin Memorial Stadium 7pm

Saturday December 12, 2020