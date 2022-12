Galena Park North Shore high school advances to another UIL State Championship game after defeating Austin Westlake in a 49-34 battle royal.

North Shore running back Rashaad”Baby Bo” Johnson finished with 3 touchdown runs, and quarterback David “Ocho” Amador scored a TD with his feet and arm.

Defensive back Evan Jackson also returned a punt for a touchdown.

