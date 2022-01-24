Stratford high school junior point forward Keanu Dawes is a basketball coaches dream as a 3-and-D player (a defensive wing player that can shoot three-point shots) and distributor.

At 6-foot-8-inches, Dawes is lean and can run the floor with the best of them. His stamina and motor bless him with an active gene that helps Stratford get those 50/50 balls throughout games. In the same way height and reach grant advantages in a fight, Dawes uses his to create opportunities for himself to make plays off the boards, intercepting passes and blocking shots.















As Dawes hits the weight room you should see his skills only improve when he plays the power forward role in the post. But now Keanu still has the three-pointer in his box of tools and his percentages should steadily improve.

If the playoffs started today, Stratford would be playoff bound just one game behind Cypress Ridge high school in the standings. Stratford will play Cy Ridge in their second to last game Saturday, February 12th at Stratford High School.

The Defender spoke with Dawes after Stratford defeated Cy Fair 56-43 to discuss his style of play, keys to success, advice to others and more.

Style of Play

“I feel like I am a very versatile player. In high school I can play 1 through 5. I can make plays and shoot so I think I am an all-around player.”

Standout Attributes

“Today I feel like I was very aggressive on the offensive rebounds. And in the passing game I feel like I was getting my teammates involved.”

Cy Fair Victory

“I feel like we played as a team really well. We had a game plan in the works and we were crashing the boards really well.”

Advice to Others

“Just keep working because whenever your time is here you’ve got to be ready.”

About Keanu Dawes

Instagram: @keanu.28

Current Offers: University of Houston, Rice University, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Tennessee…

Players He Studies: Kevin Durant

Favorite Musician: Playboi Carti

Favorite Subject: Mathmatics

Previous AAU Team: Houston Hoops

Shoutouts: “My coaches and my teammates.”