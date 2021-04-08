Stratford senior pitcher/shortstop Saleyna Daniel, a Mississippi State commit, has been a star in the making on the softball field throughout her early career.

In 2020, Daniel was named District MVP and in 2019 was named District Offensive Player of the Year. Daniel is currently in the top 25 for her positional ranking according to Extra Inning Softball.

Daniel bating during a recent game against Cy Fair. Photo by Jimmie ggison.

With the bat, Daniel has a swing that can make a difference in a game. She can hit the ball for contact through the gaps and has the power to rack up home runs too. Additionly, Daniel’s physical length and reach grant her unique defensive abilities to make plays on the mound and in the infield.

The Defender spoke with Daniel after her game against Cy Fair to discuss her playing style, upcoming college career, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“I really try to be competitive with a really calm demeanor and not really an aggressive demeanor.”

Daniel putting in work on the mound. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Love of the Game

“I got started when I was four, but I think I started really falling in love with the game when I was 12.”

Leadership

“I am not a very vocal leader, but I am an action leader. I lead by example.”

Mississippi State Commitment

“I love the coaches and I just felt the vibe right when I got to the campus. I also love the softball team.”

Keys to Success

“Work hard every day but don’t overwork or underwork. Just be yourself.”

Saleyna Daniel. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Saleyna Daniel

IG: @saleynea.daniel

Players She Studies: Mia Sky (Mississippi State)

Favorite Artist: Trippy Red

Favorite Food: MOD Pizza

Shoutouts: My mom