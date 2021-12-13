Put simply. The greater Houston area is a football factory for high-caliber left tackles. Chargers 2021 first round pick Rashawn Slater from Clements high school is looking like the best lineman pick of the decade. College football’s hottest team in America, the Alabama Crimson Tide have steadily packed up their O-Line with Houston area prospects in pursuit of a championship. And when looking at this current 2022 class that has the likes of Atascocita left tackle Kam Dewberry and Dickinson’s PJ Williams moving up recruiting rankings, people tend to forget who is still the highest rated Offensive Tackle in Texas.

At 6’5 300 lbs., Summer Creek left tackle Kelvin Banks, a University of Texas commit, has the look of a Tyron Smith and the attitude to make a name for himself in the trenches for years to come. Over the years Summer Creek head coach Cornelius Harmon’s downhill “Run It” coaching style has only added to Banks skill sets in the run blocking and play action game. Banks is a true brawler that has the speed and ability to get to the second level. According to 247 Sports, Banks is the 15th overall ranked player in the nation for his 2022 Class.

The Defender spoke with Banks after Summer Creek was eliminated in a tough 34-31 playoff loss to Katy to discuss his style of play, keys to success, advice to others and more.

Style of Play

“More aggressive, more passionate and focus more on the technique side.”

Playoff Game vs. Katy

“Our team is a run dominant team. So, in the run area we like to pound the ball down their throats. And I feel like we did what we were supposed to do in that area.”

Lessons Learned in Katy Game

“Just keep fighting. You are never out the game.”

Advice to Others

“Make sure you work hard at what you do, stay focused and get your grades.”

About Kelvin Banks

Instagram: @_the kelvinbanks

Twitter: @Kelvinbanksjr12

Other Offers: Texas A&M, University of Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma State….

Favorite Musician: Kodak Black

Favorite Food: Pasta

Little League Teams: Texas Renegades and Outlaws

Awards: 1st All District Selection as sophomore and junior, Under Armour All-American Selection as senior

Defender Pro Comparison: Tyron Smith, Russel Okung