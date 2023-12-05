Summer Creek is one game away from making their first title appearance in school history. In a loaded 6A Region III District 21 where you must play the heavyweights more than once, Summer Creek has battled with the best and stood their ground. Before the season started many had their eyes on the Summer Creek defense and talk swirled around Xavier Atkins, the senior linebacker headed to LSU. But it has been the explosiveness of senior running back Lloyd Avant that has left fans in awe.

“Lloyd is a phenomenal player, one of the best running backs I’ve ever been around,” said Summer Creek head football coach Kenny Harrison. “He’s a competitor, a total team guy and he works extremely hard in practice. He’s a leader by every stretch of the imagination.”

“I liked being the underdog. It kept a fire under me to show up and show everyone my talent,” said Avant.

Maybe the reason many were unaware of Lloyd’s talents before this season was because before his talents were on display in Houston, they had to travel from Louisiana.

“I’m originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. My family and I moved to Houston when I was in the sixth grade,” said Avant.

The beginning of the journey

Avant began his football journey at four years old with the Howell Tiger Cubs.

“I’ve always been built differently,” said Avant. “I’ve always had a bigger body and I loved the game of tag. I loved running over and away from people so my mother signed me up for football.”

After moving to Houston, he attended Woodcreek Middle School. He played school ball but also played spring football with the Humble Hit Squad in the Humble Area Football League (HAFL). Later, he attended Summer Creek High School.

Originally placed on the freshman team, Avant worked his way to the varsity squad. By his sophomore year, he was in rotation at the running back position.

“It felt good knowing that the coach believed in me enough to give me the opportunity so early on,” said Avant.

Avant’s sophomore season concluded with him being nominated first-team all-district. In his junior season, he was nominated first-team all-district and all-state. He was also named the Gallery Furniture Player of the Year and another award from Burns BBQ.

“It felt great just to know that I was recognized in my community and on the field,” said Avant.

In the off-season Avant worked with Coach Darren at Texas Footwork and focused on picking up speed, becoming stronger, and lowering his body weight. Power cleaning 255 and squatting 500, Lloyd’s mix of patience and explosive running is similar to Tony Pollard.

In a game against Summer Creek Avant used his explosiveness and patience and was able to break the Summer Creek all-time rushing record with over 5,000 career yards.

“I like the way Pollard is patient enough to wait for the hole to open up and then he runs downhill. I studied both him and Reggie Bush then put my style on it,” said Avant. Breaking the record felt good, it was a goal I had identified before the season started.”

Lloyd Avant Running Back

Class: 2024

IG: @avant__lloyd

Twitter: @avant_lloyd

Position: Running back

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 194 pounds

Players he studies: Reggie Bush (retired), Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys)

Status: Committed to The University of Tulsa

Favorite artist: Rod Wave

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Mom, Dad, Coach Darren, Coach Harrison

The next step

Next season Avant will be taking his talents to the University of Tulsa.

“It was the best fit for me. It felt like home. It’s a smaller school, so they will have smaller classes. While there I’ll be studying accounting because I like working with numbers.”

As Summer Creek continues their run for a state championship, Avant offers encouragement to the younger generation of athletes.

“Whether you win or lose, learn from each game. Stay connected with your coaches and work to do everything right; it will all come into place when it’s time, God got you,” said Avant.