In 2019, Summer Creek’s Dynasty McClennon made a name for herself in Austin as a sophomore winning a gold medal in the 400-meter dash and helping Summer Creek’s 4×100 meter relay team finish with a silver medal.

In 2020, fans missed out on McClennon’s progress since her junior season was cut short due to a UIL COVID-19 cancellation of the track season.

At the return of the 69th annual TSU relays, senior Dynasty McClennon, a University of Kentucky commit, showed off her polished, power running talents capturing championships in the 100-meter dash with a top 5 national record finish and a 4×100 meter relay win with a national record time. In the 4x100m victory McClennon carried her team back coming from behind against a higher ranked Desoto squad.

The Defender spoke with Dynasty at the TSU relays to discuss her running style, come from behind mentality, Kentucky commitment and more.

McClennon closes a come from behind 4x100m relay victory against top ranked Desoto. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Running Style

“I would say I am more of a power runner and I believe my power is where I am better than most people.”

Mentality When Coming From Behind

“It is a big motivation for me when someone is in front of me because I want to win and I want to win for my team.”

Kentucky Commitment

“Just there resume with good sprinters like myself, and the coaches are going to be great mentors for me as well.”

Moving Forward

“I plan on doing really well at this state meet and breaking a couple of records.”

Dynasty McClennon. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Dynasty McClennon

Instagram: @track.dynasty

Sprinters She Studies: Sanya Richards-Ross, Shaunae Miller, Allyson Felix

World Problem You Would Solve: World Debt

Favorite Artist: Lil Durk, Tory Lanez and Drake

Shoutouts: My coaches, dad, mom, brothers and sisters