The Defender spoke with Texas A&M star running back and track star Devon Achane to discuss facing adversity in games and what it takes to become an impact player on the next level.
Reporting done by photographer Jimmie Agisson.
Houston's Leading Black News & Information Source
The Defender spoke with Texas A&M star running back and track star Devon Achane to discuss facing adversity in games and what it takes to become an impact player on the next level.
Reporting done by photographer Jimmie Agisson.