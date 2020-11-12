Tompkins H.S. QB Jalen Milroe a next level passer

The ability of a quarterback to accurately pass the ball under pressure inside and outside of the pocket is a key attribute that separates QBs seeking to take their games to the next level. This season, the Greater Houston area has been blessed to witness a three-man competition for the crown of best quarterback in the city.

Some would argue North Shore’s De’matrius Davis is the one after lifting the Mustangs to new heights with back-to-back state championships at the highest level of play in the state. Others are casting their ballots for Shadow Creek’s Kyron Drones whose NFL frame and big arm make him the one to watch. But if you strictly focus on the passing game, Katy Tompkins quarterback Jalen Milroe’s skills are next level.

In Tompkins’ most recent 24-19 upset win over top ten nationally ranked Katy, Milroe kept Tompkins’ record perfect (6-0), throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Before the victory, Katy had not lost to a district opponent in 75 straight games, the second longest streak in the state.

When Tompkins head coach Todd McVey was asked what Milroe adds to the team on and off the field, coach McVey said, “He adds pizzazz. He is a charisma guy on the field and off the field, and is a great leader.”

“As a senior this year he has really taken a role of leadership and I am so proud. His abilities take care of itself, but I am even more proud of his leadership right now and what he is doing with the offense.”

The Defender spoke with Milroe after the Katy win to discuss the foundations of Tompkins’ passing game, his commitment to the University of Alabama and what a win against Katy can do for the team moving forward into the playoffs.

Passing Game

“So, what I had to do to get it to where I am today came from preparation, practice and offseason work. It took all the guys from the wide receivers and running backs to get work done. Without our preparation none of this would be possible. We have been locked in the whole offseason, but we been getting extra work in Monday through Friday and it’s paying off. But the work does not stop at all. We have to continue to get better.”

Leadership

“As a quarterback you have to lead the team. They look for you during times of adversity, bad or good. I feel as though leadership from the quarterback is important to get the guys dialed in at anytime possible.”

Keys to Katy Victory

“The receiving core helped me out because they are so talented and the protection from the offensive line made my job much easier. So, I am just proud to be a part of this team.”

What’s Next?

“We are excited about the win, but now it is to the next game. It feels awesome to break the streak with Katy but we are now onto the next game.”

Alabama Commitment

“I was looking for a family style environment. Alabama had that. Being coached by the best of the best in Coach [Steve] Sarkisian and Coach [Nick] Saban. I love what they do and I feel like they are the best for me.”

Advice To Next QB Generation

“Keep working. There are no limitations to your work. Keep grinding because anything and everything is possible.”

