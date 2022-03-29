Now that spring break is over, we finally get a glimpse into the frontrunners for this track season that could be one to remember.

Based on the results of the Victor Lopez Classic, Texas Southern Relays and Texas Relays, these are the top stars and teams to watch in greater Houston for the 2021-22 high school track and field season.

Klein Forest

The Klein Forest boys 4×100 relay put on a show at the 70th Annual TSU Relays, clocking a 40.75 second-place time that only trailed Duncanville’s 40.54 time, which is one of the fastest times in the nation early this season. Klein Forest’s Jelani Watkins won gold in 100-meter dash at the TSU Relays. And on the girls’ side, Kyaliah Davis won her 400-meter dash event with a 56:39 time at the TSU Relays.

Ft. Bend Marshall

Marshall returns with a crew of speedsters on the girls’ and boys’ side. At the TSU Relays the boys 4×100-meters team finished third in the arguably the best race of the meet. Led by Jonathan Howard, the Marshall boys’ 4×200-meter relay team finished first at the TSU Relays and Victor Lopez events. The girls also took home first place in the 4×200-meter relay at the Lopez Classic. Marshall’s Gerald Holmes finished third in the 400-meter dash with a 49.33 time, and Buffs long jumper JyAdrian Wortham finished first place at the TSU Relays with a 22’2.5” jump.

Summer Creek

At the Texas Relays, coach Shelton Ervin’s boys’ 4×400 relay team defeated the best that the state of Texas had to offer and blew the competition out of the water with a first place 3:09.92 time. Hurdler Bradley Donovan finished third in the 110-meter hurdle final at the Texas Relays.

Katy Seven Lakes

Reigning champs Seven Lakes girls’ 4×100-meter relay team took home first place with a time of 45.78 seconds. The girls also won first place in the 4×200-meter relay with a 1:35.81 time.

Shadow Creek

The team finished third place in the 4×100-meter relay at the Texas Relays. Sprinter Isaac Henderson ran a 10.23 time that gave him a third-place 100-meter dash finish at the Texas Relays.