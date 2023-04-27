10 April 2023: Tramayne Black poses after winning first place in the 100-meter dash at a UIL area qualifying track meet Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

Tramayne Black is a name known by many on the football field, but others may not know that he is also a stand-out track star who will be continuing his track and football domination in college.

Black started last season at running back for Waltrip High School and currently runs the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meters for the school’s track team.

“He’s a kid that leads by example. He’s not much of a vocal leader, but he shows up to practice every day ready to work,” Waltrip head track coach Raasaan Haralson said.

Running a personal best of 10.95 at the HISD district meet, Black was able to secure his spot for a second straight year in the area round.

“I feel pretty good. That’s my personal best for the season,” Black said.

Last year Black placed second in the district but was unable to make it past the area round. This year he hopes to advance further.

“This year I’m trying to get to regionals and then state. It starts at practice, putting in the work, going all out, and not skipping reps,” Black said.

It was friendly competition between Black and his cousin that encouraged him to begin running track for Track Houston in the seventh grade.

“My cousin was running. I didn’t really want to run, but I saw him running and doing well. After seeing him, I wanted to be a part of that,” Black said. “Getting involved early in track helped me get used to running against tougher competition. People who actually wanted to be there, not just football people, but people who actually loved the sport of track and field. Running against them helped to give me an edge over a lot of people,” Black said.

Next season Black will be attending Dakota State University where he plans to play football and run track while majoring in business management.

“It felt good to sign with Dakota State University. It showed me that my hard work actually paid off and that people were noticing me. Never doubt yourself, don’t skip reps and stay consistent every time,” Black said.

Tramayne Black

Class: 2023

Twitter: @TramayneBlack

IG: @cmp.tray_

Races: 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter

Height & weight: 5-feet-7, 160 pounds

Runner he studies: Christian Coleman

Status: Committed to Dakota State University

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Biology

Hobbies: Football & Track

Shout-outs: August Robert