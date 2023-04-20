10 April 2023: Camren Vandible (left) and Ciara Farrington pose after back to back first place wins at a UIL area qualifying track meet Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

The Lamar High School track program has not one, but two dominant hurdlers this year who are focused, fearless and fast.

“Ciara Farrington has natural speed. She’s the only senior we have in the hurdling program, so she’s been the queen,” Lamar track coach Mark Krimm said. “Camren Vandible he’s fun to watch in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He’ll be a senior next year. I have great kids and they’re a great example.”

Farrington has been in the program since her freshman year and has advanced to the area round for a second straight time. She set personal records in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 seconds as well as the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.57 seconds.

“I’m so proud of myself because I haven’t broken 17 seconds the entire season until today when I almost got 15 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles,” Farrington said. “I’m really proud of that and I’m also really proud of my teammates because we’ve all been working really hard.”

Farrington didn’t run hurdles until her freshman year. Prior to running track she was all about volleyball. But after making it to the area round last year and seeing her hard work pay off, she knew track was the sport for her.

“I did a lot of sports, but I feel like track was really where I needed to be,” Farrington said.

Vandible has also advanced to the area round for a second time with a personal record time of 14.76 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 40.12 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

“It feels amazing. My (personal best) time in the 110-meter hurdles prior was 15.5 seconds. It’s only going to get lower from here as I face tougher competition,” Vandible said.

Vandible credits the hard work he and his trainer put in for getting him in shape to run at faster speeds.

“I really want to thank my trainer and his friend, Lavon. He was a college hurdler. We trained really hard over the summer. We worked with hurdles, bands and treadmills to increase speed, and it has paid off,” Vandible said.

Next year Farrington plans to attend Texas State and minor in psychology while majoring in animal science. Eventually, she would like to attend vet school to become a veterinarian.

Vandible has another year of high school but has hopes of attending the University of Texas and studying mechanical engineering. Both athletes plan to continue their careers running hurdles.

“They’re great in the classroom and they’re leaders in the program as well,” Krimm said.

Camren Vandible

Class: 2024

Twitter: @CamrenVandible

IG: @_.cvandible2._

Races: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4×400-meter relay

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 160 pounds

Runners he studies: Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Drake

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Hobby: Working out

Shout-outs: Lavon & Tim (trainer)

Ciara Farrington

Class: 2023

IG: @favgirl.c

Races: 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles

Height & weight: 5-feet-2, 113 pounds

Runner she studies: Sha’Carri Richardson

Status: Will attend Texas State

Favorite artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite subject: Environmental Science

Hobby: Crocheting

Shout-outs: Mom, sister, step-dad