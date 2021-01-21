Washington guard Kenneth Lewis can’t be stopped

When experts and coaches say a recruit can’t be held and only contained, you know you are witnessing something special in sports. And Booker T. Washington High School’s 6’5” sophomore guard Kenneth Lewis may be that type of recruit.

I mean, what a week Lewis has had. To start things off, Lewis put up 52 points in a win over Wheatley before scoring 29 in a victory over Scarborough.

Currently, Booker T. Washington is second in their district with a 10-8 overall record (7-2 in district play). Jack Yates High School seems to be one of the few district foes with Washington’s kryptonite, defeating Booker T. earlier this year. However, Lewis and company may have a chance at redemption when they face Yates again February 2.

When coach Vincent Grayson was asked what his underclassman bring to the team, Grayson stated, “He brings an offensive skill that is hard to teach. He knows how to score the ball and he finishes at the rim really well.”

The Defender spoke with Lewis after his game against Scarborough to discuss his style of play, major influences and how he foresees Washington getting on a roll as they enter the second half of the season.

Style of play

“I play inside and outside. I can rebound and do everything on the court.”

Finishing at the rim

“I use my length, my arms, my height, my strength and I also know how to rip to get to the basket really well.”

Obstacles this season

“When we get a lead up we can’t let the other team back in the game. We have to keep pushing until the entire game is over.”

Moving forward

“We just need to get more chemistry, move the ball better and get to know each other better.”

About Kenneth Lewis