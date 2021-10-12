After Westfield defeated their two biggest challengers of the regular season, North Shore and Spring, the Mustangs have risen to become one of the hottest undefeated teams in the city this year.

While normally it has been the defense that stands out for Westfield, the offense is the one clicking on all cylinders, averaging just over 40 points a game.

Westfield senior quarterback Cardell Williams, a University of Tulsa commit, has evolved his level of play as a three-year-lettermen, and his game shows Williams has progressed.

At 6’2” 180 lbs., Williams is a game managing, dual-threat that can score with his arm and legs. With three years of starting experience on one of the highest levels of competition, Williams’ ability to analyze defenses and make plays in and out of the pocket is impressive. My only concern is that he will turn the ball over at times trying to do too much after a play has broken down. One of the hardest lessons for a competitor to learn, in my opinion.

When Westfield head coach Matt Meekins was asked about what Williams adds to the roster, Meekins stated, “Cardell, being a seasoned veteran in his third year as a starter, has started at quarterback for 30 games and is seasoned. A lot of the system we run is the same, but Cardell and DaJohn allow it to run fast.” Meekins continued.

The Defender spoke with Williams post-game to discuss his style of play, the win against Spring, his Tulsa commitment and potential state championship run.

Style of Play

I’m a pro-style quarterback that sometime pulls out a dual threat move.

“W” against Spring

The keys to success was to lock in and trust each other

Tulsa Commitment

I believe they believed in me. They offered me when they wanted me and they wanted me bad. So, I committed.

Championship Run

We just need to keep working and stay humble every day. We have to work at practice and not get above ourselves.

About Cardell Williams

Twitter & IG: @staywokee2

Player He Studies: Lamar Jackson

Favorite Artist: NBA Youngboy, Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Favorite Subject: Math

Awards: Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, 1st Team All-District as a junior

Shoutouts: “All my teammates, coaches and all the fans in the stands.”