In the first three games of the season, Westfield senior wide receiver DaJohn “DaeDae” Palomo already has 431 total yards and eight touchdowns. And according to sources, Palomo wants to score 21 touchdowns in the next seven games, putting his total TD count at 29 for the end of the season.

Despite taking a 55-25 loss to reigning state champion rival North Shore, Palomo still managed to leave his mark on the game with a touchdown catch from transfer quarterback P.J. Hatter and kick return for a touchdown.

Palomo’s speed is on another level anywhere you put him on the field, and his natural ability to go up and get it in jump-ball scenarios would make you think this kid is always a highlight waiting to happen.

The Defender spoke with DaeDae to discuss his game, his inspirations after the tragic passing of his cousins in his arms, his commitment status, and more.

Style of Play

“Shifty”

Chemistry with P.J. Hatter

“Me and PJ played little league together and grew up together. That is like my brother. The chemistry is there and the trust is there.”

Jump ball TD Catches

“He trusts me so I just go up and get it because I am a dawg. And it is just dawg work.”

Inspiration After Death of Cousins

“I use that as motivation because if they were here they would want me to be great. But now they up there watching over me I know they got me.”

Special Teams TDs

“I trust my blockers, I’m patient, I find the hole, and hit the hole.”

Getting Passed Regionals

“It is really just discipline, hard work, and preparing for the next team one game at a time, one play at a time.”

Commitment Status

“I have been talking to some coaches but I still don’t have any offers yet.”

About DaJohn Palomo

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Twitter: @dajohnpalomo4

Players He Studies: Jamar Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and Cooper Kupp

Hobbies: Spending time with my family and working to get better every day.

Shoutouts: “Shoutout to my cousins R.I.P. to them and my mother and pops.”