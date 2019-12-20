Westfield’s Nick Booker-Brown ready for the next level

Westfield senior edge rusher, Nick Booker-Brown, a Boise State commit, is primed and ready for the next level. With 11 sacks and 28 tackles for loss this season, Booker-Brown made a home for himself behind the line of scrimmage, leading Westfield’s #1 area ranked defense that only allowed 134.4 yards of total offense a game.

When Westfield head coach Matt Meekins was asked about his defensive playmaker he stated.

“He is a competitor that has wreaked havoc all season and made big plays.”

“Those guys behind him on defense feed off of him and made plays as well.”

The Defender spoke with Booker-Brown after Westfield was eliminated by Denton Guyer in the Class 6A state semifinals to discuss his style of play, the culture set on Westfield’s elite defensive and his future moving forward to Boise State.

Defender: How would you describe your style of play a D-Lineman?

Booker-Brown:“I’m a three technique that is physical and uses both speed and strength.”

Defender: What were the keys to success for this defense that carried this team to the final four?

Booker-Brown:“I just want to thank Coach Blum for coaching me and stuff. And in terms of the defensive play practice just made perfect every time. The coaches really did a good job and the players just executed the game.”

Defender: What are your lessons learned in the state semifinal game against Denton Guyer?

Booker-Brown:“I learned I need to work more on my technique so that when the next person is put in front of me I give it all I got.”

Defender: Why is Boise State the perfect fit for you and your skill set?

Booker-Brown:“I think that is the only school that fit me. Plus my brother goes there and it is just a good program.”

About Nick Booker-Brown

Twitter: @Nick_booker16

Instagram: @yfn_booker

NFL Players He Studies: Ed Oliver and Aaron Donald

Favorite Musical Artist: Taylor Swift

Shoutouts: Coach Bradford, Coach Blum and everyone who has been supporting me