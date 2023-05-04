Simone Ziglar, Favian Williams, Kamryn Johnson and T’Aysia Notias make up the Westside High School girls 4×100 meter relay team, and there’s no secret this team is fast. They took first place in the HISD varsity district meet with a time of 49.67, then went to area and qualified for regionals with a time of 49.48 seconds, but fell short of qualifying for the state meet.

“We try not to let our nerves get to us. We practice as many times as we can to make sure our handoffs are good and we’ve been working on it all year,” Johnson said.

Last year the 4×100 team for Westside was able to make it to area but didn’t qualify for regionals. The team this year was able to build on what was established last year by making it to regionals, but failed to get out of prelims with a time of 49.09.

Composed of two sophomores and two juniors this team still has time to work together to better their timing in the future. Ziglar and Williams have previously run summer track, while Johnson and Notias got their start during their seventh-grade year. Studying runners such as Shelly Ann Frazier Price and Shacarri Richardson, both of whom run the 100-meter dash, this young team still has hope.

“I like their form and their will to win. I strive to put myself in the same position of being as great as them,” said Notias.

“They’re the best of the best, you know. You just study what they’re doing, try to fix your form, fix your technique to get it as good as it can be,” said Johnson.

Working hard and keeping a positive mentality will be the key for this team to get faster.

“Feels really good, all the hard work the girls put in this year, but the stick can’t slow down,” head track coach Michael Jones said.

With college aspirations on their minds, each of these ladies would like to continue their track careers once accepted into a collegiate program.

4×100 relay team

Class: 2025

Simone Ziglar plans to study culinary arts in college

Favian Williams plans to study biology

Shout-outs: Coach Jones, Coach White

Class: 2024

Kamryn Johnson plans to study pharmaceutical science and minor in psychology

T’Aysia Notias plans to study business marketing and minor in dance

Shout-outs: Coach Washington, family & friends