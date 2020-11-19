Wheatley kicker Jose Galarcza has a leg

After going an undefeated 6-0 during the shortened regular season, Wheatley suffered their first loss of the season in a first round 44-16 playoff defeat by Brazosport. While there was little to celebrate in the game, one Wheatley player stood out above the others.

Wheatley junior kicker Jose Galarcza, a rising player in the soccer ranks, hit a perfect 3 out of 3 of his field goal attempts on the night, including a 37-yard kick that appeared to be something you would see on the college or pro levels.

Galarcza began his football journey two years ago and has worked with the Wheatley coaches to transfer his leg strength to the gridiron. As it appears today, the coaches may have stumbled onto a goldmine on their special teams unit.

When Wheatley head football coach Cornelius McFarland was asked what impressed him about Galarcza’s perfect night, McFarland stated.

“He did a wonderful job tonight. He came in and did an excellent job kicking the football and we are just happy that he had a good game tonight.”

The Defender spoke with Galarcza after Wheatley’s playoff game against Brazosport to discuss his soccer background, his transition to football and his plans going forward.

Soccer Background

“I have been playing soccer since I was very little.”

Reason for Transition to Football

“I don’t know, I just felt like it was another chance to kick a ball.”

3 For 3 Playoff Night

“I just practice. I try to practice everything so that everything works on the field.”

Football Plans Moving Forward

“I plan to keep going and keep making field goals.”

———–

