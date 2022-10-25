Since 2016, I have had the honor and privilege of reporting on some of the best high school sports talents in the World here in the Greater Houston area. So let’s take a look at where some of these phenoms are now.

NFL

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (Channelview High School)

Jalen Hurts is on a 6-game winning streak roll in his contract year, giving the Philadelphia Eagles no excuses for making Hurts one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league after this season. If Hurts keeps the streak alive all the way to the Super Bowl like a DJ Khaled and Drake collab the sky is the limit for this young man. I guess you can find a quarterback in the second round (53rd Overall Pick).

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins (Bellaire – Episcopal High School)

Fast don’t lie with Jaylen Waddle. He has been a star in the making since he arrived in the NFL despite suffering a knee injury that scarred a few GMs from making him a Top 5 pick instead of Top 10. Regardless of the past, Waddle has made the present a present and with a healthy QB he may have one of the most exciting offenses to watch in the league for years to come.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (Richmond-Foster High School)

CeeDee Lamb is primetime and the go-to-guy for the Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable sports franchise in the World. And despite up and down quarterback play due to injury, the Cowboys are still in the hunt for the playoffs because of big-time catches from Lamb.

Ed Oliver, Defensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills (Westfield High School)

Since high school, Ed Oliver has been on the radar of NFL draft boards and even after choosing a non-Power 5 school at the University of Houston, he still was drafted high in the first round of his class. This season, the Bills are seen as the Super Bowl contender of the AFC with a Defensive that is Top 10.

Rashawn Slater, Offensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Clements High School)

When it is all said and done Slater could be a first ballot Hall of Fame guy the way he kicked off his All-Pro rookie season that put his then rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in MVP discussions during the past offseason. Unfortunately, Slater will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season after dealing with a bicep injury. Get well soon.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (The Woodlands High School)

After playing big minutes in the Tom Brady Super Bowl year, and then closing the game by returning the trending deuces to opponent Tyreek Hill at the end of the championship, Winfield Jr. has made a household name for himself in the league.

NCAA (Football)

Zach Evans, Running Back, Ole Miss (Galena Park North Shore HS)

Zach Evans has been a first-round talent since his sophomore season in high school. He has all of the tools you need for a ground-and-pound game that can break away for a touchdown at any moment. Evans has moved around in the transfer portal but has shined everywhere he goes, a skill that should translate to the league if necessary.

Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, The University of Alabama (Katy Tompkins HS)

Jalen Milroe has shown flashes of greatness throughout this season as the backup for reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young. In addition to garbage minutes at the end games, Milroe had the opportunity to win a big-time game against Texas A&M after Young went down with an injury. Don’t be shocked if Milroe is thrown into the lion’s den in a repeat Tua scenario from the College Playoff wherein the backup was called upon to show up in the biggest moment of the College Football season.

Devon Achane gives advice to others that want to be in his position.

Devon Achane, Running Back/Specialist, Texas A&M (Ft. Bend Marshall HS)

As a natural track guy, electric speed is just one element of Achane’s game that makes him special. In addition, Achane seems at times unable to be touched due to his pure agility and tackle-breaking skills. I am curious to see how his game will translate on the pro level because if it is anything like college and high school, Achane will be something special. No doubt about it.

Anais Smith, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M (Ft. Bend Dulles HS)

Malik Hornsby, Quarterback, University of Arkansas (Ft. Bend Marshall HS)

D’Shawn Jamison, Defensive Back, University of Texas (Lamar HS)