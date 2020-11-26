Willowridge QB Rufus Scott is Versatile

With only a few weeks remaining in this condensed high school football season, Willowridge senior quarterback Rufus Scott has the Eagles flying into the playoffs. Currently, “the Ridge” is tied for second place in Class 5A-2 Region III District 11 division, only trailing Fort Bend Marshall who is the only team to defeat Willowridge this season.

Throughout the Eagles’ 2020 season and 6-1 overall team record, Scott has served as the offenses’ centerpiece, using both his arm and athleticism to push his offense down the field. But what stands out about Scott is his ability to make defenders miss tackles. When Willowridge faced Waltrip, Scott delivered a Derrick Henry-esque stiff arm punch that could be heard all the way in Galveston. Just based on the audience’s reactions in the stands, you could feel the defenders’ discomfort.

The Defender spoke with Scott after their 16-14 win over Houston-Sterling to discuss his versatility, keys to success and his one-hitter-quitter stiff arm.

Style of Play

“Mobile. I can do both. I can throw it and I can run it.”‘

Stiff Arm

“Out of school I run my horses a lot. So, I’m just picking up everything. And it is the same thing when they come to me, I just throw them off. It’s just an instinct.”

Keys to Sterling “W”

“Clock management, playing smart and being a team leader.”

Moving Forward

“If we work hard and believe in each other we will be successful.”

About Rufus Scott