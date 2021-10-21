A few seasons back, Willowridge running back Chatman watched the game from the sidelines under the team’s previous coaching regime as an underclassman. And now, he is the engine that keeps the offense moving.

Javis Chatman. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Throughout Chatman’s high school football career, “Chat” grinded to be upgraded to the No. 2 running back on the roster and rewarded his coaches by rushing for 423 yards and three touchdowns.

As a senior, Javin runs with reckless abandonment and has The Ridge primed for a playoff push with a 4-2 record.

Style of Play

“Quick, downhill runner that just doesn’t play.”

Lessons from Two Losses

“You learn to just be positive. When you face adversity, you have to just be positive to move on. You can’t stick to the same “L” (loss), you have to move on.”

Will to Win

“I am just running hard, basically. I wouldn’t let them stop me.”

About Javin Chatman

Twitter: @baby_chatt

Players He Studies: Himself

Favorite Artist: NBA Youngboy, Lil Durk and Lil Baby

World Problem He Would Solve: “Gang violence and Black kids being shot. If I could solve it, I will.”

Shoutouts: “My Team. I love them to death.”