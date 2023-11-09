The Worthing Colts have had an outstanding 2023 football season. With a perfect record of 7-0 in 4A-1 Region III District 11, the Colts are playoff-bound for the second straight year. Teams that make it to the playoffs allow their seniors to make just a few more memories while in high school before either playing on the next level or hanging up their jerseys for good.

Worthing’s Davion Edwards is one of those seniors. As Worthing faced an unbeaten Jack Yates Lions for the district title and bragging rights, Davion put the team on his back and accounted for five touchdowns, four rushing and one passing.

“We just wanted to win. This is my last ride. Nobody can mess with us. We wanted it, we got it, I’m happy,” said Edwards.

“Davion has been with us since his freshman year, so we’ve been able to see him grow,” said Worthing head coach Brandon Ellis. “In the past, a lot of people have always ranked us low, and he was one of the kids that said, ‘Coach, we are going to win district before I get out as a senior.’ And tonight, he stepped up to the plate.”

Edwards began playing football when he was five years old for the Southside Colts in the back of Worthing High School. He stayed with the organization until he reached middle school and chose to take a break from the game.

“I didn’t play middle school football. I began playing high school football again in the 10th grade,” said Edwards. “I started off as a running back, then I went to receiver, now I’m playing quarterback.”

With Edwards’ speed and elusiveness at the quarterback position, one may compare him to the Baltimore Ravens’ signal-caller Lamar Jackson.

“I like how he runs the ball but is also able to get the ball downfield through the air,” said Edwards.

During the off-season, Edwards wasted no time playing around as he found himself watching film and lifting weights to improve his skill level.

“You have to work hard. It all started at practice last December. Running, quarterback drills, lifting weights, and watching film all day. We’ve been doing it all day. You have to practice for it. That’s it,” said Edwards.

“When Davion came to us as a sophomore, he was so talented it came easy to him. However, in these last two years, he actually began to put the work in and developed discipline. It became a routine and that became infectious amongst the team as we grew,” said Ellis.

Worthing’s season has been prolonged as they are playoff-bound, stretching the season just a little longer for seniors like Edwards.

About Davion Edwards

Class: 2024

IG: @dat.boy.dman

Position: Quarterback

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 185 pounds

Players he studies: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Status: uncommitted

Favorite artist: J Dawg, NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: Momma, team, coaches