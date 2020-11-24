Yates Center Chuks Isitua

Yates center Chuks Isitua is a 6’10” senior that is currently considered by the likes of the University of Houston, Depaul, Colorodo State, Iona, Tennessee State and Detroit to name a few. The Defender spoke with the JY big man to discuss his style of play, record breaking 100-point game streak last season, the 2020 state finals cancellation in San Antonio and more. About Chuks Isitua Instagram: @kingchuks_1 Full First Name: Chukwudi His Name Means: There is God Player He Studies: Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant and Kevin Garnett Hobbies: Cooking and playing drums Drake: Pop Smoke Shoutouts: all my coaches, my trainers and my teammates