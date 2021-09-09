Jack Yates High School junior defensive end Kameron Bizor has been racking up his stats in his first six quarters of this infant 2021-22 football season. The North Shore High School transfer shined individually with four sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in Yates’ season opening loss to Tomball High School. Then, in Yates’ 45-7 victory over Madison High School, Bizor added four additional sacks and two tackles for loss despite only playing one half due to a minor injury.
The Defender spoke with Bizor after Yates’ win over Madison to discuss his style of play, intensity, keys to success and more.
Style of Play
Bizor: “When I see a hole I am going to hit the hole and I am going to take it.”
Forcing Turnovers
Bizor: “So I am in the backfield with my teammates and when my teammates wrap them up I just strip it right out of their hands.”
Keys to Success Moving Forward
Bizor: “We are going to have to band together as a team.”
About Kameron Bizor
Twitter: @kambizor9
Current Offers: University of Oklahoma, University of Colorado and Utah State
Players He Studies: TJ Watt, Aaron Donald and JaDeveon Clowney
Favorite Food: Chicken Tenders
Favorite Musician: Lil Baby
Shoutouts: “My mom and my dad for moving me over here from North Shore as a transfer so that I can have a better environment.”