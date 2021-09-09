Jack Yates High School junior defensive end Kameron Bizor has been racking up his stats in his first six quarters of this infant 2021-22 football season. The North Shore High School transfer shined individually with four sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in Yates’ season opening loss to Tomball High School. Then, in Yates’ 45-7 victory over Madison High School, Bizor added four additional sacks and two tackles for loss despite only playing one half due to a minor injury.

The Defender spoke with Bizor after Yates’ win over Madison to discuss his style of play, intensity, keys to success and more.

Kameron Bizor. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

Bizor: “When I see a hole I am going to hit the hole and I am going to take it.”

Forcing Turnovers

Bizor: “So I am in the backfield with my teammates and when my teammates wrap them up I just strip it right out of their hands.”

Keys to Success Moving Forward

Bizor: “We are going to have to band together as a team.”

About Kameron Bizor

Twitter: @kambizor9

Current Offers: University of Oklahoma, University of Colorado and Utah State

Players He Studies: TJ Watt, Aaron Donald and JaDeveon Clowney

Favorite Food: Chicken Tenders

Favorite Musician: Lil Baby

Shoutouts: “My mom and my dad for moving me over here from North Shore as a transfer so that I can have a better environment.”