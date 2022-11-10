Yates QB/DB Broderick Brown plays against all odds

Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Broderick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs.

Brown has a natural baseball arm that can make most of the short and mid-range passes necessary to move an offense down the field. On defense he is a playmaker willing to sacrifice his body to make something happen for his team.

This was evident in the Scott Street Classic victory versus Worthing where Brown started the game by forcing a fumble that set up a score and ended the game with a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Marquise Sattiewhite.

Yates head coach Rafael Thomas is impressed by Brown.

Broderick Brown (#1) facing teammate.

“He missed the first five games, but we were excited to get him back because he is a guy that opens up our offense. He is dynamic with his arm and we need his senior leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this kid because of the adversity he has overcome,” Thomas said.

The Defender spoke with Brown about his game, keys to success battling injuries, advice to others and more.

Style of Play

“I’m like Lamar Jackson but I have more [passing] accuracy.”

Passing Game

“My passing game is really easy because most of my routes get the ball out faster. And my linemen help me out by being there and allowing me to stay in the pocket.”

Battling Injuries

“It is a lot of encouragement from my family. My momma kept me going every day. Every day that I’d get up she would say, ‘Go to therapy, go to therapy, go to therapy.’ And then my coach and [team] pushed me to just keep going and don’t ever give up on yourself.”

4 years, 4 coaches

“When you have to be in a different offense every year you just have to pay attention and listen….I had to get a feeling with every different coach. So, it is hard but it’s not because all you need to do is just listen and pay attention.”

College Preferences

“I am looking for a school with a good finance department because I want to know how to manage my money.”

Advice to Others

“Never give up on yourself.”

About Broderick Brown

Twitter: @1BroderickBrown

Current offers: The University of Maryland and Central Oklahoma University

Player he studies: “Patrick Mahomes is my guy.”

Favorite artist: Lil Durk

Hobby: Coaching the Southside Ravens Little League team

Shout-outs: “My momma, my daddy, my pops and my Little League coach. Ya’ll got me here.”