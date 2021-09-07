Yates senior wide receiver/cornerback Randy “BoBo” Master is a 6’1 180 lbs. playmaker that is destined to make a play wherever you put him on the field. Previously at Shadow Creek, Masters created over-the-top offense with current Baylor quarterback commit Kyron Drones, and made his impact on special teams too. Now, as a Yates Lion, Masters does it all.

In Yates’ home opener, Masters took off for an 80-yard touchdown reception, and then scored a 90-yard interception return touchdown the next week against Madison. The young man can go yard anytime, anywhere.

Masters’ athleticism and abilities to break down tacklers in the open field make him something special for Yates this season, and it will be interesting to see his game develop as the go-to guy moving forward.

The Defender spoke with Masters after the Madison game to discuss his style of play, athleticism and keys to success so far.

Style of Play (Offense)

Masters: “I feel like I am a playmaker that can score when you get the ball in my hands.”

Style of Play (Defense)

Masters: “I can play anywhere on the field, from corner to safety. Wherever the ball is, I am there.”

Playmaking

Masters: “It is all about my work ethic and will to make plays anywhere on the field.”

Keys to Success

Masters: “We got to trust each other in practice every day and continue to get better.”

About Randy Masters

Instagram: @bobo10k_

Players He Studies: DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey and Julio Jones

Favorite Musicians: No Cap, Kodack Black and Youngboy

Favorite Food: Seafood and shrimp