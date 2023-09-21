The Mayde Creek Rams have a history of not performing well when it comes to their varsity football program. They haven’t had a winning season since 2019 when they went 4-2 in district play. Prior to that, they’ve had countless years of going below .500% finishing at the bottom of their district.

Last season the Rams finished dead last in 6A Region III District 19. Their record of 0-8 last season was a tough pill for many team members to accept.

This season, however, the Rams have put together impressive wins against Katy Paetow and Houston Westside. With 27 seniors on the roster, one of them, wide receiver Jaeveon Graves, has chosen to take the rams by the horns and step up as a team leader.

“JJ’s a guy who moved from Navasota,” said Mayde Creek head football coach J. Jensen. “He’s a spark plug for us; lots of energy. He shows up and works hard every day. He’s a heck of a player and a good kid. He always has a smile on his face, and he means a lot to this program.”

Graves’ football journey began in Hempstead when he was five years old.

“My mother wanted to keep me active and experience what it was like to be on a team,” said Graves.

When Graves was in the sixth grade he moved to Navasota Middle School, then went on to Navasota High School where he played on the varsity team his freshman year.

“The season went well, I had two interceptions, but I was nervous. The nerves came from everyone being older than me and me being afraid of making errors,” said Graves.

While in Navasota Graves lived with his grandparents while his mother searched for a home zoned to a supportive school district focused on learning. Once she found the school district, she purchased a home in Katy and Graves moved from Navasota to Katy ISD where he enrolled at Mayde Creek High School his senior year.

Moving from Navasota which was a 3A school to a 6A school, allowed Graves the opportunity to play on a bigger stage while showing the skills he had been working on since playing little league.

Jaeveon Graves, wide receiver for the Mayde Creek Rams. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/ Houston Defender

“I saw Mayde Creek’s last season record and it wasn’t the best. They play in a difficult district. But I was dedicated to working hard and making the best of it to help my team,” said Graves.

Graves has been working with Ian Day to improve his route running ability and coming in and out of his breaks. Although Graves isn’t committed at the moment, he hopes to have enough of an impact that others will come and see what they are building at Mayde Creek.

“The coaches believe in me, I’m getting an opportunity to show my talent and as a team, we can only get better,” said Graves.

About Jaeveon Graves

Class: 2024

IG: @realgogetta_45

Twitter: @JaeveonGraves8

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 6-feet-0, 143 pounds

Player he studies: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Financial math

Shout-outs: Trey Williams, Elijah Fuller, Johnaton Haywood